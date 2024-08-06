Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

China launches rocket carrying new constellation of satellites

China says it has launched a rocket carrying a constellation of a reported 18 satellites as part of efforts to assert its presence in space

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 06 August 2024 16:44
China Satellites
China Satellites (Xinhua)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

China says it launched a rocket Tuesday carrying a constellation of a reported 18 satellites as part of efforts to assert its presence in space.

The satellites were carried aboard a Long March-6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China’s Shanxi Province early on Tuesday afternoon.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the rocket had reached its pre-programmed orbit without incident.

China’s space program has launched numerous crewed missions, put a space station into orbit with a revolving crew of three astronauts aboard and sent a rover to the Moon that has brought back rocks and soil.

It has also launched the Beidou System of satellites for national security, communications and scientific purposes, seen as an alternative — or possible competitor — to the GPS system widely used for navigation that is mainly helmed by China's strategic rival, the United States.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in