China formally establishes diplomatic ties with Nauru after Pacific island nation cut Taiwan ties

China's Foreign Ministry says Beijing has formally restored diplomatic ties with Nauru after the tiny Pacific island nation cut its ties with Taiwan earlier this month

Associated Press
Wednesday 24 January 2024 04:46
China’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Beijing has formally restored diplomatic ties with Nauru after the tiny Pacific island nation cut its ties with Taiwan earlier this month.

Nauru’s announcement on Jan. 15 came just two days after Taiwan’s presidential election and left the self-governing island republic with just 12 remaining diplomatic allies, although it enjoys strong unofficial relations with the U.S., Japan and other nations.

China claims self-governing Taiwan as its territory and doesn’t recognize its government or its right to diplomatic recognition, participation in global bodies such as the United Nations or any official contact with foreign political entities.

