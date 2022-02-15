GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 15 February 2022 11:07
APTOPIX Beijing Olympics Cross Country
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday.

___

