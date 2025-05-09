Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

China's exports rose 8% in April as new US tariffs took effect

China has reported that its exports rose 8.1% in April from the year before in the tail end of a rush by companies and consumers to beat higher U.S. tariffs that took effect last month

The Associated Press
Friday 09 May 2025 04:34 BST

China has reported that its exports rose 8.1% in April from the year before in the tail end of a rush by companies and consumers to beat higher U.S. tariffs that took effect last month.

Imports fell 0.2% from the year before.

On a monthly basis, exports rose just 0.6% from March, while imports increased by nearly 4%.

China's politically sensitive trade surplus with the United States was nearly $20.5 billion in April.

In the first four months of the year, exports to the United States were down 2.5% from a year earlier, while imports from the U.S. fell 4.7%.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in