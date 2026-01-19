Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Factory explosion in China's Inner Mongolia region kills 2 and hospitalizes 84

Chinese police have detained those in charge of a steel factory in Inner Mongolia after an explosion killed two people

Chinese police detained those in charge of a steel factory in the Inner Mongolia region after an explosion on Sunday killed two people and left 84 others hospitalized. Eight other people remain unaccounted for.

A pressurized storage tank designed to hold steam and high-temperature water exploded in the factory, Baotou city officials said Monday.

The blast occurred at a Baogang United Steel plant in the city of Baotou around 3 p.m. local time Sunday and caused tremors in the surrounding areas. A rescue team was searching for the eight people who are missing, said a representative of the Baotou city's Information Office at a news conference on Monday morning.

Baogang United Steel is a major state-owned company, according to state media.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in