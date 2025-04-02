China conducts military drills focusing on Taiwan Strait

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China conducted military drills around Taiwan for a second day Wednesday focusing on the Taiwan Strait separating the self-governing island democracy from China that is a crucial conduit for international trade.

The Strait Thunder-2025A drills were held Wednesday morning in the middle and southern areas of the Taiwan Strait, a People’s Liberation Army spokesperson said.

Taiwan’s military said it was closely monitoring the drills but there was nothing unusual on the island of 23 million people that China claims as its own territory.

Wednesday’s exercises “focus on subjects of identification and verification, warning and expulsion, and interception and detention so as to test the troops’ capabilities of area regulation and control, joint blockade and control, and precision strikes on key targets.” Eastern Theater Command spokesperson Shi Yi was quoted as saying on the Chinese Defense Ministry's Weibo social media account.

Taiwan on Wednesday reported 76 military aircraft, and 19 naval or government ships had entered waters and airspace near the island over the past 24 hours, with 37 of the planes crossing the center line in the 160-kilometer (110-mille) wide Taiwan Strait that forms an unofficial border, but which China refuses to acknowledge.

China's Shandong aircraft carrier group also entered into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, a self-defined area tracked by the military.

Beijing sends warplanes and navy vessels toward the island on a daily basis, and in recent years it has stepped up the scope and scale of these exercises. Taiwanese officials have recently warned that China could launch a sneak attack under the guise of military exercises.

Any conflict could draw in the U.S. which maintains a series of alliances in the region, provides Taiwan with high-tech arms and is legally bound to respond to threats to the island.

“Once again, China’s aggressive military activities and rhetoric toward Taiwan only serve to exacerbate tensions and put the region’s security and the world’s prosperity at risk,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

“In the face of China’s intimidation tactics and destabilizing behavior, the United States’ enduring commitment to our allies and partners, including Taiwan, continues,” Bruce said in a statement.

Taiwan has set up a central response group to monitor the latest exercises, according to Taiwan’s Defense Minister Wellington Koo.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said the exercises were directed at Lai Ching-te, Taiwan’s strongly pro-independence president. Polling shows the overwhelming majority of the island's residents reject the possibility of Chinese rule and back their current state of Taiwan independence.

Taiwan and China split amid civil war 76 years ago, but tensions have risen since 2016, when China cut off almost all contacts with Taipei.