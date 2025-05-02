China says it's evaluating US overtures for trade talks, but tariffs remain an obstacle

NewsChina says it's evaluating US overtures for trade talks, but tariffs remain an obstacleChina's Commerce Ministry says Beijing is evaluating multiple approaches by the Trump administration for trade talksThe Associated PressFriday 02 May 2025 03:55 BSTChina Trump Tariffs (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) China’s Commerce Ministry said Friday that Beijing is evaluating multiple approaches by the Trump administration for trade talks. However, in a ministry statement it said one-sided tariffs of up to 145% remain an obstacle, undermining trust. More aboutChinaBeijingTrump