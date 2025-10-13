China's exports to US drop in September, while rise in global shipments hits a 6-month high
China has reported its exports to the United States fell 27% in September from the year before, even though growth in its global exports hit a six-month high
China's exports to the United States fell 27% in September from the year before, even though growth in its global exports hit a six-month high.
Customs figures released Monday showed that China’s worldwide exports were 8.3% higher than a year earlier, at $328.5 billion, surpassing economists’ estimates. That was markedly better than the 4.4% year-on-year increase in August.
China’s exports to the United States have fallen for six straight months. In August they dropped 33%.
The outlook is cloudy as a truce between Beijing and Washington unravels and both sides hit out with new tariffs and other retaliatory measures.
As exports to the United States have come under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump's policies aimed at trying to get manufacturers to shift factories to America, China has expanded markets for its products in other regions.