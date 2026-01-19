Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

China's economy grows 5% in 2025, buoyed by strong exports despite Trump's tariffs

China has reported its economy expanded at a 5% annual pace in 2025, buoyed by strong exports despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs

China's economy expanded at a 5% annual pace in 2025, buoyed by strong exports despite Trump’s tariffs.

However, growth slowed to a 4.5% rate in the last quarter of the year, the government said Monday. That was the slowest quarterly growth since late 2022, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The economy, the world’s second largest, grew at a 4.8% annual pace in the previous quarter.

China’s leaders have been trying to spur faster growth after a slump in the property market and disruptions from the pandemic rippled through the economy.

Strong exports helped to compensate for weak consumer spending and business investment, contributing to a record trade surplus of $1.2 trillion.

As expected, annual growth last year was in line with the government's official target for an expansion of “about 5%.”

