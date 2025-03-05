China keeps its economic growth target at 'around 5%' for 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China is keeping its economic growth target at “around 5%” for 2025 despite a looming trade war with the United States and other headwinds.

The target for GDP growth was announced Wednesday in a report being presented by Premier Li Qiang at the opening session of the National People's Congress, the annual meeting of China's legislature. It gives an indication of how ambitious the government is about boosting growth in challenging economic times.

The IMF has projected China's economy will grow 4.6% this year, down from 5% in 2024, according to Chinese government statistics.

“A target of around 5% is well aligned with our mid- and long-term development goals and underscores our resolve to meet difficulties head-on and strive hard to deliver,” the government report said.

Across-the-board tariffs imposed on Chinese products by U.S. President Donald Trump pose the latest threat to an economy already weighed down by a prolonged real estate slump and sluggish consumer spending and private business investment.

China’s ruling Communist Party signaled in December that it would step up efforts to boost the economy this year. The U.S. tariffs have made that task more urgent, because they could crimp sales to one of China’s major export markets.

At the same time, Chinese leader Xi Jinping wants to wean the economy off its long-running dependence on the highly indebted real estate market. He is pushing economic resources into developing a more innovative, high-tech economy — and with growing restrictions on U.S. technology exports to China, one that isn't beholden to other countries for the most powerful semiconductors and other electronic components.

That has remained the overarching long-term economic goal of the Communist Party, though it has showed growing concern since September and a possible shift in emphasis toward shoring up growth in the short-term.

The government is giving rebates to consumers who trade in old cars or appliances for new ones and to businesses that upgrade their machinery and equipment. The party also announced in December that the central bank would shift its monetary policy from “prudent” to “moderately loose" for the first time in more than a decade.

The government, following the party's leadership, is expected to borrow more this year, spend more on the rebate program and possibly increase pensions and health care benefits. The question is whether it will be enough to stabilize the economy and reach its target for growth.