Watch live: China’s Xi Jinping meets with President Macron in France after Ministry of Defence cyberattack

Lucy Leeson
Tuesday 07 May 2024 11:11
Comments
Close

Watch live as China’s President Xi Jinping meets with President Emmanuel Macron in France on Tuesday 7 May.

The Chinese president’s visit to Paris is to mark 60 years since diplomatic relations were established between France and China.

The visit also follows a massive Chinese cyberattack that has targeted the UK’s Ministry of Defence in a breach revealing the details of armed forces personnel, according to reports.

The attack, believed to have been done two or three times, was on a third-party payroll system including the details of tens of thousands of British armed forces and veterans.

It is not believed any data was taken and the MoD urged service people not to be concerned for their safety. MPs will be told about the attack on Tuesday.

It comes after Chinese “state-affiliated actors” were blamed by the government for two “malicious” cyberattack campaigns in the UK between 2021 and 2022.

