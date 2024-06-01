Jump to content

A Chinese spacecraft lands on moon's far side to collect rocks in growing space rivalry with US

A Chinese spacecraft has landed on the moon’s far side to collect rocks in a growing space rivalry with U.S. The official Xinhua News Agency says the landing module touched down Sunday morning Beijing time

Via AP news wire
Saturday 01 June 2024 23:54
A Chinese spacecraft has landed on the moon’s far side to collect rocks in a growing space rivalry with U.S.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the landing module touched down Sunday morning Beijing time.

