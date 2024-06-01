A Chinese spacecraft lands on moon's far side to collect rocks in growing space rivalry with US
A Chinese spacecraft has landed on the moon’s far side to collect rocks in a growing space rivalry with U.S.
The official Xinhua News Agency said the landing module touched down Sunday morning Beijing time.