Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chinese state media say 20 people dead and 24 missing after landslide

Chinese state media say 20 people are confirmed dead and 24 remain missing after a landslide in a remote, mountainous part of the southwestern province of Yunnan

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 23 January 2024 08:00

Chinese state media say 20 people dead and 24 missing after landslide

Show all 5

Twenty people are confirmed dead and 24 remain missing after a landslide in a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Yunnan, Chinese state media reported Tuesday.

The disaster struck just before 6 a.m. on Monday in the village of Liangshui in the northeastern part of Yunnan.

Authorities resumed search and rescue operations Tuesday after suspending the work temporarily due to another landslide alert.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in