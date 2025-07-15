Chinese economy grows at a 5.2% annual pace in April-June quarter despite trade war
China has reported that its economy slowed in the last quarter as President Donald Trump's trade war escalated, but it still expanded at a robust 5.2% pace
Via AP news wire
Tuesday 15 July 2025 03:14 BST
China's economy slowed in the last quarter as President Donald Trump’s trade war escalated, but it still expanded at a robust 5.2% pace, the government said Tuesday.
That compares with 5.4% annual growth in January-March. The government said Tuesday that in quarterly terms, the world’s second largest economy expanded by 1.1%.
In the first half of the year, the Chinese economy grew at a 5.3% annual pace.