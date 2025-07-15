Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chinese economy grows at a 5.2% annual pace in April-June quarter despite trade war

China has reported that its economy slowed in the last quarter as President Donald Trump's trade war escalated, but it still expanded at a robust 5.2% pace

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 15 July 2025 03:14 BST

China's economy slowed in the last quarter as President Donald Trump’s trade war escalated, but it still expanded at a robust 5.2% pace, the government said Tuesday.

That compares with 5.4% annual growth in January-March. The government said Tuesday that in quarterly terms, the world’s second largest economy expanded by 1.1%.

In the first half of the year, the Chinese economy grew at a 5.3% annual pace.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in