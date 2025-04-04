Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Prince Andrew's damaged reputation led to links with Chinese man accused of spying, documents show

Britain’s semi-secret immigration court has released further documents suggesting that Prince Andrew became entangled with a suspected Chinese spy because he was desperate to rebuild his reputation after a disastrous 2019 interview with the BBC

Danica Kirka
Friday 04 April 2025 17:46 BST
Britain Prince Andrew
Britain Prince Andrew (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Britain's semi-secret immigration court on Friday released further documents suggesting that Prince Andrew became entangled with a suspected Chinese spy because he was desperate to rebuild his reputation after a disastrous 2019 interview with the BBC.

The Special Immigration Appeals Commission released the witness statement of royal aide Dominic Hampshire, who helped arrange meetings between the prince and the suspected spy, Chinese businessman Tengbo Yang. The statement was initially kept private, but the commission released it after appeals by news organizations that argued it was in the public interest.

“After the Newsnight interview and in the following few months, it was clear that the duke’s reputation was irrecoverable," Hampshire said in the witness statement. “This was a common feeling within the royal household, despite what the duke thought may happen.

“It was very clear internally within the royal household that we would have to look at options for the duke’s future away from royal duties,” he said.

Andrew, also known as the Duke of York, has said that he accepted government advice and ceased all contact with the Chinese national as soon as concerns were raised.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in