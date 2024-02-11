Watch live: Hong Kong celebrates Chinese New Year with dazzling fireworks display

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Hong Kong celebrates Chinese New Year with a dazzling fireworks display on Sunday (11 February).

Hong Kong celebrates the New Year of the Dragon with dazzling fireworks over the Victoria Harbour on the second day of the Lunar New Year.

The 23-minute show will stretch 850 metres over the harbour with fireworks in the shape of gold ingots, dragon eggs and other festive designs showcasing Chinese culture.

Hong Kong is expecting more than a million visitors over the Lunar New Year holiday along with the return of festive celebrations that were put on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic.