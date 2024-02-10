For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Chinese New Year 2024 celebrations start with a bang in New York City today (Saturday 10 February).

Firecrackers and lion dances mark the start of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon, considered to be the most auspicious of the 12 that make up the Chinese zodiac.

Cities across the world have already been marking the celebrations.

Hong Kong is expecting more than a million visitors over the Lunar New Year holiday along with the return of festive celebrations that were put on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The city celebrates the New Year of the Dragon with a colourful parade on the first day of the Lunar New Year. It will be held in Tsim Sha Tsui on Saturday evening, the first day of the Year of the Dragon.