Chinese authorities say 22 people killed, 3 injured in restaurant fire in northern city of Liaoyang

Chinese authorities say 22 people have been killed and 3 injured in a fire at restaurant in the northern city of Liaoyang.

No word was given on the cause of the fire, which broke out shortly after noon, but images from the scene showed huge flames spurting from the windows and doors of the two- or three-story building.

A slightly longer report released several hours later through the provincial radio and television bureau said the fire had been extinguished and the search for survivors ended. As is usual in China, no additional information was given about the possible cause of the fire. However, a long list of responding regional politicians — from the governor down — was provided, along with a pledge to get to the bottom of the disaster and severely punish those responsible.

Industrial accidents occur frequently in China, usually due to staff ignoring safety features due to a lack of training or pressure from their superiors.

Poorly maintained infrastructure, illegally stored chemicals and a lack of fire exits and fire retardant, often abetted by corruption, are often factors in such disasters.

If the fire began in the kitchen, it may be related to the traditional use of large open fires over which iron woks are used to braise dishes. Diners across China also enjoy a dish known simply as “hot pot” in which meat and vegetables are stewed over open flames.

Liaoyang, in Liaoning province, is part of China's rust belt, a former industrial powerhouse that has fallen on hard times with considerable population outflow.

This story has been corrected to say that the fire occurred in the city of Liaoyang, which is in Liaoning province.