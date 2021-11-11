List of winners at CMA Awards, led by Stapleton, Combs
Chris Stapleton emerged from Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards with six trophies, but lost out the night's top honor to Luke Combs
Via AP news wire
Thursday 11 November 2021 04:22
List of winners at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards, held Wednesday at Nashville s Bridgestone Arena:
Entertainer of the Year: Luke Combs
Album: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
Song: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson.
Vocal duo: Brothers Osborne.
Female vocalist: Carly Pearce.
Male vocalist: Chris Stapleton.
Music video: “half of my hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney).
Single: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton.
New artist: Jimmie Allen.
Vocal group: Old Dominion.
Musical event: “half of my hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney).
Musician: Jenee Fleenor, fiddle.