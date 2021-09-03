Governor in hospital with flu symptoms; COVID tests negative

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was admitted to a hospital Friday with flulike symptoms that have lasted for days, and after having tested negative three times for COVID-19, his chief of staff said.

“Governor Sununu has been admitted to Portsmouth Hospital this afternoon for additional testing," Chief of Staff Jayne Millerick said in a statement. “He is in good spirits and confident in his care. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

Millerick had earlier said Sununu was being evaluated “as a precautionary measure to determine the cause of the flu-like symptoms he has been experiencing this week."

Sununu, a Republican said Wednesday he tested negative for COVID-19, hours after his office said he wasn’t feeling well, postponed a meeting and began isolating.

“I woke up with symptoms similar to COVID and out of an abundance of caution I took two rapid antigen tests, which came back negative, and then followed up with a PCR test which confirmed the negative," Sununu had said. “I am going to rest up, and look forward to getting back to the State House soon!”

Sununu, 46, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 10.

He took a trip to Kentucky on Monday to see how officials there are handling a surge in COVID cases.