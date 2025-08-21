James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, has died
Via AP news wire
Thursday 21 August 2025 14:49 BST
Dr. James Dobson, a politically influential child psychologist who started a radio show counseling Christians on how to be good parents, founded the conservative ministry Focus on the Family and was long a campaigner against abortion and gay rights, died on Thursday. He was 89.
His death was confirmed by the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute.