AP PHOTOS: Christians celebrate Palm Sunday
The Associated Press
Monday 14 April 2025 03:49 BST
Christians have celebrated Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week.
This photo gallery was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.
Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Christians have celebrated Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week.
This photo gallery was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in