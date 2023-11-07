Blue diamond sells for more than $44 million at Christie's auction in Geneva

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The largest fancy vivid blue diamond to ever come to auction sold Tuesday for more than $44 million, far outstripping the pre-sale estimate, Christie's said.

The “Bleu Royal” — a ring featuring a fancy vivid blue pear-shaped diamond of 17.61 carats — was one of the standout pieces to go under the hammer at the auction house for Geneva’s Luxury Week.

Christie’s had estimated the ring would fetch around $35 million.

The auction house said the sale made the “Bleu Royal” the most expensive jewel sold at auction this year.

Christie's said the gemstone would be handed over to another private collection for the first time in 40 years.