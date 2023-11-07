Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Blue diamond sells for more than $44 million at Christie's auction in Geneva

Christie’s says the largest fancy vivid blue diamond to ever come to auction has sold for more than $44 million, far outstripping the pre-sale estimate

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 07 November 2023 22:30

Blue diamond sells for more than $44 million at Christie's auction in Geneva

Show all 2

The largest fancy vivid blue diamond to ever come to auction sold Tuesday for more than $44 million, far outstripping the pre-sale estimate, Christie's said.

The “Bleu Royal” — a ring featuring a fancy vivid blue pear-shaped diamond of 17.61 carats — was one of the standout pieces to go under the hammer at the auction house for Geneva’s Luxury Week.

Christie’s had estimated the ring would fetch around $35 million.

The auction house said the sale made the “Bleu Royal” the most expensive jewel sold at auction this year.

Christie's said the gemstone would be handed over to another private collection for the first time in 40 years.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in