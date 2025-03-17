India and New Zealand look to bolster ties after reviving free trade talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon, met Monday seeking to deepen their defense and economic ties, a day after the countries announced the revival of negotiations for a free trade agreement.

Modi and Luxon met in New Delhi and signed agreements on enhancing cooperation in areas of defense, food processing, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy and critical minerals.

Luxon said he held “highly productive meetings” with Modi and other Indian leaders that will improve ties between India and New Zealand, adding the defense relationship between the two sides includes joint military training.

“New Zealand is committed to doing more with India across a wide range of areas — defense and security, trade and economics, people-to-people ties, education, tourism, sports and culture,” Luxon said at joint press conference with Modi.

Luxon, who was accompanied by key business leaders and several parliamentarians, is leading a high-level delegation as part of his five-day visit to India.

Modi said the two countries will also prepare a roadmap “for mutual cooperation in defense industries,” including initiating negotiations on a “mutually beneficial” free trade agreement.

India and New Zealand on Sunday agreed to revive free trade negotiations that have been stalled for more than 10 years.

The announcement was made after discussions between New Zealand Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay and his Indian counterpart, Piyush Goyal. It follows India’s recent efforts to broker trade deal agreements with other nations after U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose reciprocal tariffs on imported goods from countries including India.

India and the European Union last month agreed to finalize a long-pending free trade agreement by the end of this year. A similar trade deal between India and the United Kingdom is also in the works.

India’s Commerce Ministry said the free trade deal between India and New Zealand aims to “achieve balanced outcomes that enhance supply-chain integration and improve market access.” It did not offer other details.

Luxon in a statement Sunday said: “It is through trade that we can boost the economies of both our countries, providing more jobs and higher incomes for Kiwis and Indians."

The bilateral trade between India and New Zealand stood at $873.4 million in 2023-24 financial year compared to $1.02 billion in 2022-23.