A US warship is making a friendship visit to a Cambodian naval base upgraded with China's help

The USS Cincinnati arrived at Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base on Saturday, marking the first time a U.S. Navy warship has docked at the facility since its Chinese-funded renovation was completed early last year.

The completion of a new pier and dry dock at Ream has fueled concerns in Washington that China — Cambodia’s close ally and main provider of aid and investment — may have been granted exclusive access to the base.

Controversy has persisted since 2019 over reports of a potential 30-year agreement for Chinese military use of the site on the Gulf of Thailand. Although Beijing funded the base’s expansion, the Cambodian government has denied any agreement for exclusive Chinese privileges.

Prime Minister Hun Manet, who oversaw the base’s reopening in April 2025, has maintained that Ream is open to all friendly nations for joint exercises, provided the ships are not too large for the facility.

The Cincinnati is an Independence-class littoral combat ship, meaning it is designed to to operate close to shore and can operate in shallower waters than other warships. Its crew of about 100 is scheduled to engage in sporting events and other activities in the nearby city of Sihanoukville during its Jan. 24-28 visit.

“At this location our government has worked very hard to build this port so that all foreign vessels that wish to dock in Cambodia can do so,” In Sokhemra, the deputy commander of the base, told reporters gathered shipside.

“We have succeeded in this effort, and we are open from this moment forward for all to enter,' the deputy commander said. "Whether it is American ships, Australian, Japanese or any other ships that wish to dock in Cambodia, this port is ready for you.”

A Cambodian Navy statement issued Saturday said that from 2003 through 2026, some 37 U.S. warships had made visits to Cambodian facilities.

In December 2024, the USS Savannah called at Sihanoukville's civilian port on a five-day visit, but that was the first in eight years by a U.S. military vessel due to a cooling of relations.

The statement said the Cincinnati’s port call is an opportunity for the navy of the two countries to cooperate in a future especially related to the human resource training, and others.

The ship’s coincides with the head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Adm. Samuel Paparo, scheduled meeting with Cambodian Defense Minister Tea Seiha.

The United States and Cambodia began to make an effort to restore warmer relations between their militaries with the 2024 visit of then-U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who met with Hun Manet to discuss bilateral cooperation in regional security..

Both man were graduates of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The Savannah's port call was a follow-up to Austin's visit.