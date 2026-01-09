Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show Cirque du Soleil rehearsing for upcoming show 'Ovo,' on the the life cycle of insects

Cirque du Soleil’s show “Ovo,” Portuguese for “egg,” brings to life a colorful ecosystem teeming with insects.

Set around the arrival of a mysterious egg, the production explores the life cycle of insects, celebrating biodiversity and transformation, while weaving in a playful love story between a quirky insect and a ladybug.

“Ovo” is currently in Britain for its 2026 residency at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

