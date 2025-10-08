Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mexico president vows thorough investigation into the killing of 6 civilians by soldiers

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum says there will be a thorough investigation into the killing of six civilians by soldiers in Tamaulipas

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 08 October 2025 17:09 BST
Mexico Violence
Mexico Violence (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum vowed a thorough investigation Wednesday into the killing of six civilians by soldiers a day earlier in the northern border state of Tamaulipas.

The Mexican army reported late Tuesday that some of its soldiers on patrol on the highway connecting Ciudad Mante and Tampico fired on a vehicle that had tried to ram them. Five people died at the scene and one more died later at the hospital. Two others were injured.

The army’s statement did not say if the vehicle’s occupants were armed.

On Wednesday, Sheinbaum was asked about the incident during her morning news briefing and said that “the use of firearms has to be rational. There is a law that establishes under what conditions.”

The army said Tuesday that the soldiers involved were relieved of their duties and were presented to the Attorney General’s Office, which is investigating in parallel with the military justice system.

A number of criminal organizations operate in Tamaulipas, which shares a long border with Texas.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

