Cloudflare investigates outage that brought down sites including Zoom and LinkedIn

Internet infrastructure company Cloudflare says it is investigating an outage that disrupted several global websites, including LinkedIn and Zoom, on Friday morning

Via AP news wire
Friday 05 December 2025 11:42 GMT
Cloudflare Outage
Cloudflare Outage

Internet infrastructure company Cloudflare on Friday said it was investigating an outage that took place in the morning that brought down several global websites including LinkedIn, Zoom and others, the second such crash to affect the company in less than three weeks.

Cloudflare said the issue had been resolved, and that it was was “investigating issues with Cloudflare Dashboard and related APIs,” or application programming interface that allow different apps to communicate with each other.

Users on social media platform X also reported problems accessing the website.

The outage briefly grounded flights at the airport in Edinburgh, Scotland. The airport reported it resumed flights after the issue was resolved.

In November, a Cloudflare outage affected users of everything from ChatGPT and the online game, “League of Legends,” to the New Jersey Transit system.

Last month Microsoft had to deploy a fix to address an outage of their Azure cloud portal that left users unable to access Office 365, Minecraft and other services. The tech company wrote on its Azure status page that a configuration change to its Azure infrastructure caused the outage.

Amazon also experienced a massive outage of its cloud computing service in October.

