Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alan Jackson to get CMA lifetime achievement award

Country star Alan Jackson will receive the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in November

The Associated Press
Thursday 27 October 2022 16:36
Music Alan Jackson
Music Alan Jackson
(AMY HARRIS)

Country star Alan Jackson will receive the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the Country Music Association Awards in November.

The Country Music Hall of Famer with hits like “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere" joins a select group of artists who've been given the award, including Nelson, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Charley Pride.

Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson will be part of an all-star tribute for Jackson during the CMA Awards on Nov. 9, airing on ABC.

The Georgia-born neo-traditionalist challenged the genre's pop leanings in the ‘90s while selling millions of albums and scoring dozens of hits. He’s been named CMA entertainer of the year three times and has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The tall and lanky Grammy winner, who turned 64 this year, has been touring, but revealed last year that he had a degenerative nerve condition that affects his balance.

Recommended

“A three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, he is responsible for so many iconic moments in CMA Awards history," said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, in a statement on Thursday. “Just as Alan has been influenced by many country legends throughout his career, he too has inspired a generation of artists to stay true to the authenticity of country music.”

__

Online: https://cmaawards.com

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in