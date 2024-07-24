Coco Gauff to be female flag bearer for US team at Olympic opening ceremony, joining LeBron James

Support truly

Tennis star Coco Gauff will join LeBron James as a flag bearer for the US Olympic team at Friday's opening ceremony.

Gauff, the reigning US Open champion, is set to make her Olympic debut and will be the first tennis athlete to carry the US flag. She and James were chosen by Team USA athletes.

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games