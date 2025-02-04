Coco Gauff donates $100,000 to UNCF for a scholarship program at historically Black schools
Tennis star Coco Gauff donated $100,000 to UNCF to provide scholarships for students playing competitive tennis at historically Black colleges and universities.
UNCF will administer the Coco Gauff Scholarship Program, which was announced Tuesday.
“My family has a deep-rooted history with HBCUs, going all the way back to my great-great-grandfather. From aunts and uncles to cousins, HBCUs have played a huge role in shaping who we are," Gauff said. “Supporting UNCF in creating opportunities for student-athletes in tennis means a lot to me. As a young Black athlete, I understand how impactful it is to see people who look like me thriving in both sports and education.”
Gauff, a 20-year-old from Florida, won the 2023 U.S. Open singles championship and the 2024 French Open women's doubles title.
She is currently No. 3 in the WTA rankings.
“Her commitment not only showcases her dedication to education and athletics but also inspires the next generation of student-athletes to pursue their dreams," said Maurice Jenkins Jr., UNCF's executive vice president and chief development officer. "This gift reinforces the importance of supporting our young leaders and ensuring they have the resources necessary to succeed both on and off the court.”
