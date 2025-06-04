Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

French Open: Coco Gauff beats Madison Keys in 3 sets to reach the semifinals

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 04 June 2025 12:25 BST

Coco Gauff overcame 10 double-faults and the first set she’s dropped in the tournament to beat Madison Keys 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1 at the French Open on Wednesday, reaching the semifinals for the third time.

It was a contest filled with plenty of mistakes by both Americans, who each has claimed one major championship. They combined for 101 unforced errors and just 40 winners across more than two hours under a closed roof at Court Philippe-Chatrier on a drizzly, chilly day.

The No. 2-seeded Gauff won the 2023 U.S. Open and was the runner-up at the 2022 French Open.

