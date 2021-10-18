Colin Powell has died of COVID-19 complications, family says
Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday
In an announcement on social media, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated.
“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American ” the family said.
Powell was the first African American to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.