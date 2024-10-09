Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Next Met Gala chairs: Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky and LeBron James

The Associated Press
Wednesday 09 October 2024 16:26
Sun Lakers Basketball
Sun Lakers Basketball (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The theme of the next Met Gala and its celebrity chairs have been announced: Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky and LeBron James will help the museum launch an exhibit examining Black style over the centuries.

Williams and Hamilton were on hand Wednesday morning to help museum officials announce “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” the exhibit that will be launched by the Met Gala on May 5.

Also present was Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who oversees the gala and will also serve as co-chair. James will serve as honorary chair, the others as co-chairs.

The Met Gala red carpet is always one of the biggest pop culture spectacles of the year with stars like Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Billy Porter and Rihanna wearing outfits tailored to the night’s theme. It is also a huge fundraiser: Last year's gala raised more than $26 million, a record and an enormous sum for such an event.

The dress code is usually tailored to the exhibit's theme; it will be announced in early 2025.

