Strong earthquake and aftershock shake Colombia's capital and other cities

A strong earthquake followed quickly by a strong aftershock shook Colombia's capital and other major cities Thursday.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the initial quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and the aftershock a preliminary magnitude of 5.7.

The epicenters of both quakes were about 100 miles ( 160 kilometers) southeast of Bogota, according to USGS. People in the city of 11 million felt buildings and floors rumble in the midday quake, with many residents leaving their homes.

Videos on social media showed furniture shaking and chandeliers swinging, and throngs of people crowding the streets of the capital after the quake.