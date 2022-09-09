Colombia, Venezuela border to reopen to cargo traffic
The presidents of Colombia and Venezuela say the years-long closure of their countries’ shared border to cargo transport will end Sept. 26
The presidents of Colombia and Venezuela on Friday announced that the years-long closure of their countries' shared border to cargo transport will end Sept. 26.
The announcement of the re-opening of the border crossing bridges comes a month after Gustavo Petro was sworn in as Colombia's first leftist president, beginning a thaw in relations between his country and the government of Nicolás Maduro. The presidents tweeted the announcement.
“We confirm the government’s commitment to restore brotherly relations,” Petro said.
The bridges are currently open to pedestrian traffic. Limited cargo transport is allowed only at one bridge.
