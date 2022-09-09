Colombia, Venezuela border to reopen to cargo traffic

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The presidents of Colombia and Venezuela on Friday announced that the years-long closure of their countries' shared border to cargo transport will end Sept. 26.

The announcement of the re-opening of the border crossing bridges comes a month after Gustavo Petro was sworn in as Colombia's first leftist president, beginning a thaw in relations between his country and the government of Nicolás Maduro. The presidents tweeted the announcement.

“We confirm the government’s commitment to restore brotherly relations,” Petro said.

The bridges are currently open to pedestrian traffic. Limited cargo transport is allowed only at one bridge.