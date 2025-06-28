Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The death toll in a landslide in Colombia rises to 22 with 8 missing

The death toll in a landslide in northwest Colombia has risen to 22 with eight still missing

Via AP news wire
Saturday 28 June 2025 15:04 BST

The number of people killed in a landslide this week in northwest Colombia has risen to 22, with eight still missing, according to authorities.

Crews on Saturday were still looking for victims in Medellín, Colombia's second-largest city, and the nearby city of Bello.

The landslide occurred early Tuesday following heavy rains. It unleashed mud and debris on crowded neighborhoods, enveloping dozens of homes and leaving hundreds homeless.

Landslides are common in that region, especially during the rainy season from April to November.

