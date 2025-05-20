Colombia lost huge area to deforestation in 6 months, public watchdog report warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Colombia lost nearly 88,900 hectares (340 square miles) of forest — an area larger than New York City — in just six months, driven by the rapid spread of illegal roads, coca cultivation, and unregulated mining, according to a report by Colombia's procurator’s office.

The independent watchdog warned of accelerating environmental destruction in some of the country’s most ecologically critical regions.

The report, released Monday, covers the period between October 2024 and March 2025 and focuses on seven high-risk areas including Caqueta, Guaviare, Putumayo, and Meta — southern departments that form part of the Amazon basin and are vital to Colombia’s biodiversity and freshwater systems.

Investigators documented more than 1,100 kilometers (680 miles) of illegal road construction, much of it cutting into national parks like Chiribiquete, Nukak, and Farallones de Cali. These roads often enable the transport of illegal goods and open new fronts for forest clearance.

“The construction of these routes would consolidate a terrestrial corridor that would significantly facilitate the development and consolidation of illicit economies and environmental damage in the region,” the report says.

While coca crops remain the primary driver of deforestation — particularly in Meta, Putumayo, and the Naya River region — the report also highlights illegal gold mining as a growing threat. In Buenaventura’s rural zone near the Naya River, investigators found heavy machinery operating near Indigenous reserves and inside protected areas, with roadwork connecting the region to trafficking routes toward the Pacific Ocean.

Caqueta experienced the greatest forest loss, with nearly 30,000 hectares (115 square miles) deforested, followed by Guaviare and Putumayo. Much of the damage occurred near Indigenous territories and vital ecological corridors crucial for wildlife. The report also highlighted land grabbing and speculative vegetation removal — done to claim land or boost its value without immediate use — as growing threats to the region.

Authorities are urged to investigate the legality of new roads and issue immediate closure orders where appropriate.

Last year, Colombia's government reported that deforestation fell 36% in 2023 versus the previous year, marking the lowest level since records began. However, 2024 saw a 35% surge, fueled by an uptick in the Amazon region.

Colombia’s environment ministry had not responded to a request for comment on the report by the time of publication.

