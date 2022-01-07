Officials: Colorado wildfire caused $513 million in damage
Colorado authorities say last week’s wildfire caused $513 million in damage and destroyed 1,084 homes and structures
It’s the first estimate of economic damage for the Dec. 30 blaze, the most destructive wildfire in state history.
Boulder County released the new totals Thursday after further assessing the suburban area located between Denver and Boulder.
Authorities previously estimated that at least 991 homes and other buildings were destroyed. Two people are missing, though officials have found partial human remains at one location.
Investigators also are trying to determine what caused the wind-whipped wildfire that charred entire neighborhoods and forced thousands to flee.
