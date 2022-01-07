Officials: Colorado wildfire caused $513 million in damage

Colorado authorities say last week’s wildfire caused $513 million in damage and destroyed 1,084 homes and structures

Via AP news wire
Friday 07 January 2022 00:30
Colorado Wildfires
Colorado Wildfires
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Colorado authorities say last week’s wildfire caused $513 million in damage and destroyed 1,084 homes and structures.

It’s the first estimate of economic damage for the Dec. 30 blaze, the most destructive wildfire in state history.

Boulder County released the new totals Thursday after further assessing the suburban area located between Denver and Boulder.

Authorities previously estimated that at least 991 homes and other buildings were destroyed. Two people are missing, though officials have found partial human remains at one location.

Investigators also are trying to determine what caused the wind-whipped wildfire that charred entire neighborhoods and forced thousands to flee.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in