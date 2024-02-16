2 found dead after shooting in Colorado college dorm locks down campus

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people who had been shot were found dead after a shooting was reported in a dorm room at a college in Colorado Springs, putting the campus on a short lockdown Friday.

Each person was shot at least once in what appeared to be an “isolated incident” at around 6 a.m. at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, police spokesperson Ira Cronin said.

“We don't believe at this point that there is any ongoing threat to the community,” he said at a briefing.

The coroner's office would determine how the two people died and no other details would be released by police, who are still working to determine what happened, Cronin said.

The campus was put on a lockdown for about 1 1/2 hours after the shooting but the lockdown was later isolated to a student apartment complex on campus, school spokesperson Chris Valentine said.

That lockdown was also later lifted but the campus was closed for the day in response to the shooting at the school, which has more than 11,000 students and nearly 2,000 faculty and staff.