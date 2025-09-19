Colorado to debut new live buffalo mascot against Wyoming

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The latest recruit on Deion Sanders' roster weighs in at 700 pounds and runs the 40-yard dash as fast as she wants.

Colorado’s new live buffalo mascot will make her debut at Folsom Field on Saturday night against Wyoming. She's officially named Ralphie VII, although a unique nickname is soon to come after her first run.

Ralphie VII is the latest in a string of field-storming live mascot buffaloes, a storied tradition and one of college football's most iconic. The running of the buffalo has been a must-glimpse event at the school for the past 58 years.

The 1-year-old bison steps in for Ralphie VI, who went into retirement before the start of season after showing little enthusiasm toward making the gallop around the field.

“We’re excited to be adding a new Ralphie to the lineage of incredible buffalo that have represented the University of Colorado and have elevated the fans’ passion for our student-athletes," said Taylor Stratton, the director of the Ralphie Live Mascot Program.

A version of Ralphie has been missing from action the past two home games. Ralphie VI — nicknamed Ember — showed a reluctance to make the trip around Folsom Field to the roar of the fans. The plan for Ember will be to join Ralphie V — known as Blackout — on the ranch and do one of her favorite things — take it easy.

The newest member of Sanders' squad is “definitely not indifferent to running,” the release from the school said.

Ralphie VII was a gift from the Beauprez Family, supporters of the university and owners of Eagle’s Wing Ranch located near Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

“Ralphie’s run is iconic and our fans, students, faculty, staff, and alumni take an incredible amount of pride in this tradition which transcends sports,” Stratton said.

