Ex-husband indicted by grand jury in slaying of couple found in their Ohio home

An Ohio grand jury has indicted a man in the double homicide of his ex-wife and her husband who were killed in their Columbus home last month.

Court records show a Franklin County grand jury charged Michael David McKee on Jan. 16, with aggravated murder and aggravated burglary while using a firearm suppressor.

McKee, 39, a vascular surgeon who was living in Chicago, is charged in the shooting deaths of 39-year-old Monique Tepe, from whom he was divorced in 2017, and dentist Dr. Spencer Tepe, 37, in their home on Dec. 30.

No attorney for McKee was listed on court documents.

Authorities apprehended McKee in Rockford, Illinois, last weekend. The hospital where he worked — OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center — has said it is cooperating with the investigation. He is currently being held after he waived his right to an extradition hearing Monday. His next hearing in Winnebago County, Illinois, is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said in an Associated Press interview Wednesday that authorities now believe McKee was the person seen walking down a dark alley near the Tepes' home in video footage from the night of the murders. His vehicle has also been identified traveling near the house, and a firearm found in his Illinois residence also matched evidence at the scene, she said. Authorities have not disclosed what type of firearm was used in the slaying.

His arrest Saturday attracted national attention, capping off nearly two weeks of speculation surrounding the mysterious killings. No obvious signs of forced entry were found at the Tepes’ home. Police also said no weapon was found there, and murder-suicide was not suspected. Nothing was stolen, and the couple’s two young children and their dog were left unharmed in the home.

Byrant said police are encouraging the public to keep the tips coming. She said emails, phone calls and other messages left with CPD helped them to gather enough evidence to make an arrest.

“We want to thank our community specifically for stepping up, reaching out, giving us the information and being open to sharing that with us," she said. “It has been tremendous.”