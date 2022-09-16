Jump to content

Rapper-actor Common to make his Broadway debut in November

Rapper and actor Common will make his Broadway debut this fall in Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Between Riverside and Crazy."

Friday 16 September 2022 16:01
Rapper and actor Common will make his Broadway debut this fall in Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Between Riverside and Crazy.”

The Oscar-, Emmy-, and Grammy Award-winner will join actors Stephen McKinley Henderson, Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Victor Almanzar, Michael Rispoli and Rosal Colón — who all premiered the work off-Broadway in 2015.

The play centers on a cantankerous ex-cop who owns a piece of real estate on New York City’s Upper West Side and makes it a refuge for the hard-luck orphans who have become his surrogate family. Common will play the ex-cop's newly paroled son, Junior.

“Between Riverside and Crazy” will begin previews Nov. 30 and will officially open on Dec. 19 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater.

Common starred in the Oscar-nominated film, “Selma,” and co-wrote with John Legend the song, “Glory,” for which he won the 2015 Oscar and 2016 Grammy Award for best original song. He recently wrapped production on Stefon Bristol’s “Breathe” opposite Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich, and Quvenzhané Wallis, as well as Apple TV+’s upcoming sci-fi drama series, “Wool.”

