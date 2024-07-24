Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: Getting started at the Paris Olympics

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 24 July 2024 20:15

AP PHOTOS: Getting started at the Paris Olympics

Show all 14

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Competition at the Paris Olympics officially began with soccer and rugby sevens matches Wednesday. Meanwhile, other athletes got acquainted with venues where their gold-medal dreams may become reality.

Fields, courts and pools all around France welcomed athletes who have been working for years to reach them. Beach volleyball players took to the sand beneath the Eiffel Tower, where they will be competing in one of the most iconic fields of play in Olympic history.

Spain and Morocco got early tastes of victory in soccer, while rugby kicked off for several hopefuls.

There was much to take in on Day 1 of competition. The opening ceremony isn't until Friday.

___

See AP’s Olympics coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in