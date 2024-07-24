AP PHOTOS: Getting started at the Paris Olympics

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Competition at the Paris Olympics officially began with soccer and rugby sevens matches Wednesday. Meanwhile, other athletes got acquainted with venues where their gold-medal dreams may become reality.

Fields, courts and pools all around France welcomed athletes who have been working for years to reach them. Beach volleyball players took to the sand beneath the Eiffel Tower, where they will be competing in one of the most iconic fields of play in Olympic history.

Spain and Morocco got early tastes of victory in soccer, while rugby kicked off for several hopefuls.

There was much to take in on Day 1 of competition. The opening ceremony isn't until Friday.

___

See AP’s Olympics coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games