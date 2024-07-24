Jump to content

Competition at the Paris Olympics begins with soccer matches involving Spain and Argentina

Jerome Pugmire
Wednesday 24 July 2024 14:03

Competitions at the Paris Olympics officially began with players kicking off at soccer matches involving Spain and Argentina in Paris and Saint-Etienne on Wednesday.

Spain took on Uzbekistan at Parc des Princes in western Paris — once the home of French striker Kylian Mbappé when he played for Paris Saint-Germain.

Argentina also got the ball rolling at 3 p.m. against Morocco in Saint-Étienne at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium. It is nicknamed Le Chaudron (The Cauldron) for the fervent atmosphere created by passionate supporters of the local club.

There was a joyful atmosphere in the streets leading to Parc des Princes, which is also near where Olympic tennis will be played at Roland Garros, home of the French Open.

Around 150 Uzbekistan fans met outside Porte d’Auteuil subway station, waving flags, singing songs and beating drum as they walked to the stadium accompanied by a light police presence.

Security was set to be much higher outside the same stadium on Wednesday night, when Israel played Mali in Group D amid ongoing tensions in Gaza.

The rugby sevens competition was starting at 3:30 p.m. with Australia playing Samoa at Stade de France, the national stadium. Host France was in action there later against the United States.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

