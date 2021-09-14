O'Brien, Carrey, Dole praise 'comedy genius' Norm Macdonald
Fellow comedians and many others are paying tribute to standup comic and “Saturday Night Live” star Norm Macdonald, who died Tuesday at 61
Reactions to the death of Norm Macdonald, who died of cancer Tuesday at age 61.
“I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I’m so sad for all of us today.” — Conan O'Brien on Twitter
“Norm was in a comedy genre of his own. No one like him on this planet. Please do yourself a favor and watch his stuff. He was one of a kind of all time” — Sarah Silverman on Twitter.
“He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him.” — Jim Carrey via Twitter.
“The world was a much funnier place because Norm Macdonald was in it. We’ve lost a comedic genius, and a great Canadian. Sending my condolences to his loved ones and countless fans mourning his passing.” — Justin Trudeau Prime Minister of Canada, on Twitter.
“Norm was a great talent, and I loved laughing with him on SNL. (asterisk)Bob Dole(asterisk) will miss Norm Macdonald.” — Former Senator Bob Dole who Macdonald often played on “Saturday Night Live,” via Twitter.
"We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind." — Steve Martin, via Twitter.
“I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting, I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the all time greats.” — Seth Rogen, via Twitter.
“No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique.” — Jon Stewart on Twitter.
“Oh my God what is even happening. Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious.” — Patton Oswalt, via Twitter.