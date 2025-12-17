Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration policies limiting lawmakers' access to ICE facilities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge in the nation's capital has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from enforcing policies limiting members of Congress' access to immigration detention facilities.

The judge ruled on Wednesday that it is likely illegal for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to demand a week's notice from members of Congress seeking to visit and observe conditions in ICE facilities.

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, who was nominated to the bench by Democratic President Joe Biden, concluded that the seven-day notice requirement likely exceeds the Department of Homeland Security's statutory authority.

“Plaintiffs have an interest in facts about whether facilities are overcrowded or unsanitary, whether the staff is engaging in abuse, or the location of constituents or their family members,” the judge wrote.

Twelve Democratic members of Congress sued in Washington, D.C., in July to challenge ICE's amended visitor policies after they were denied entry to detention facilities. They also challenged a policy excluding ICE field offices as facilities that members of Congress are entitled to visit without notice. Their lawsuit accused Republican President Donald Trump's administration of obstructing congressional oversight of the centers during its nationwide surge in immigration enforcement operations.

Government attorneys argued that the plaintiffs don't have legal standing to bring their claims. They also said it's merely speculative for the legislators to be concerned that conditions in ICE facilities change over the course of a week. The judge rejected those arguments.

“The changing conditions within ICE facilities means that it is likely impossible for a Member of Congress to reconstruct the conditions at a facility on the day that they initially sought to enter,” Cobb wrote.