US says it's taking first steps to possibly reopen embassy in Venezuela after Maduro's ouster

The Trump administration has notified Congress that it is taking the first steps to possibly re-open the shuttered U.S. Embassy in Venezuela by sending in a regular contingent of temporary staffers to conduct “select” diplomatic functions

Switzerland Davos Trump
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The Trump administration has notified Congress that it is taking the first steps to possibly re-open the shuttered U.S. Embassy in Venezuela by sending in a regular contingent of temporary staffers to conduct “select” diplomatic functions.

In a notice to lawmakers dated Monday and obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday, the State Department said the staffers would live and work in a temporary facility while the existing embassy compound, which was shuttered in March, 2019, is brought up to standard.

