Man gets 65 years in prison for killing Connecticut mom whose daughter remains missing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Connecticut man was sentenced Monday to 65 years in prison for the 2019 beating death of his girlfriend, but their baby daughter disappeared at the time and remains missing.

Jose Morales, 48, was convicted by a jury in April of murder and evidence tampering in the case of Christine Holloway, who he killed inside her home in Ansonia, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of New Haven.

Their daughter Vanessa was 14 months old when Holloway was killed and relatives continue their efforts to find her. Police said in 2019 that Morales was a suspect in the girl's disappearance, but he was never charged.

Several family members of Holloway spoke at the sentencing.

“What was done to my niece Christine Holloway is unforgivable and disgusting and that monster continues to lie. Where is Vanessa? How can someone be so cruel?” said Anna Rodonski, Holloway's aunt.

Morales declined to speak at the hearing in Milford Superior Court. He testified at the trial that two intruders attacked Holloway with a crowbar and assaulted him before they kidnapped Vanessa. Morales also said he was high on PCP at the time.

His lawyer, Edward Gavin, told the judge, “It’s an extraordinarily difficult case. It shows the ills of PCP and drug use in our society.”

Before handing down the sentence, Judge Shari Murphy called the crime vicious and said Morales showed a careless indifference to human life.

“Mr. Morales, you are a dangerous person, a significant threat to society and you need to be removed from the community for a substantial period of time," the judge said.