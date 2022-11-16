Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Work resumes at Obama Presidential Center construction site

Builders say construction has resumed of the Obama Presidential Center, nearly a week after it was halted when a noose was found at the site

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 16 November 2022 21:28
Obama Library
Obama Library
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Construction has resumed of the Obama Presidential Center, nearly a week after it was halted when a noose was found at the site on Chicago's South Side, the group building it said Wednesday.

“Over the last several days, all staff and onsite workers have participated in anti-bias training. Additional safety and security measures have also been implemented. Today, we are resuming all construction operations onsite,” Lakeside Alliance, a partnership of Black-owned construction companies, said in a statement.

Police are still investigating the Nov. 10 incident. No one has been charged.

Lakeside Alliance has offered a $100,000 reward to help find who was responsible.

The center is expected to open in 2025.

Recommended

It will sit in Jackson Park, near the Obama family home and where the former president started his political career.

The city will own the center under the terms of a 2018 ordinance approved by the City Council.

The initial cost was projected at $500 million, but documents released by the Obama Foundation last summer showed the cost had climbed to roughly $830 million. Funds are being raised through private donations.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in